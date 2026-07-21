State Department exposes Cuban activist plot to target US bases

A State Department official confirmed that domestic law enforcement agencies are actively investigating.

When global tensions rise, the shockwaves usually hit local streets.

Most people expect protests outside government buildings. But a newly uncovered strategy suggests something much more coordinated might be waiting in the wings.

A quick response

The US State Department just released a detailed report outlining a nationwide mobilization plan, according to The New York Post. Activists with ties to Cuba have prepared steps to act within 24 hours if the United States threatens the island.

The strategy comes from the National Network on Cuba. This umbrella organization unites more than 50 groups, including the Democratic Socialists of America and CODEPINK.

According to the report, organizers plan to target specific locations during a conflict. Their list includes military bases, federal courthouses, immigration centers, and sports arenas.

Mapping the locations

California sits right at the center of this strategy. The state holds a massive network of installations for the Navy, Space Force, and other military branches.

A group called Black Alliance for Peace shared a map showing 1,335 law enforcement and military sites. The California Post reported that the State Department openly described this document as a target guide.

The map highlights operational bases across the country. The group encourages local activists to use the resource to find nearby sites and plan their movements.

Deep political roots

Connections between American political figures and Havana stretch back decades. The newly released documents highlight several officials with long histories of Cuban engagement.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass traveled to the island as a young activist in 1973. She later returned as a member of Congress alongside President Barack Obama.

Following the death of Fidel Castro, Bass faced heavy criticism. She publicly called his passing “a great loss to the people of Cuba.”

A serious threat

Officials in Washington are watching the network closely. A State Department official confirmed that domestic law enforcement agencies are actively investigating.

They described the mobilization plan as a “very serious and distinct threat.”

Tensions are climbing fast. President Trump recently floated the idea of military action against Cuba.

The worries extend beyond local protests.

“As Cuba has become, you know, more ideologically isolated, they’ve continued to actually give Russia, China and Iran more influence, to control more of their economy, to do more spying from their territory, to put more foreign intelligence agents and foreign terrorists on their soil just 90 miles from the United States,” a State Department official said.

Sources: The New York Post, US State Department