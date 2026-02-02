Melania Trump says Barron needs “nonstop” support

Melania opens up about parenting Barron

Melania Trump has said her youngest child still relies heavily on her presence, even as he approaches his 20th birthday.

Speaking in a Thursday morning interview on Fox Business, Melania Trump said her son Barron requires ongoing support.

“You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is,” she said.

Barron, who turns 20 in March, is Melania’s only child with President Donald Trump.

The president has four other children from previous marriages.

Melania made the comments while promoting her documentary, Melania, which follows her during the weeks leading up to Trump’s second inauguration.

Life out of spotlight

Barron Trump is currently in his second year at New York University’s Stern School of Business. According to reports, he left the Manhattan campus in September and began attending classes at NYU’s Washington, D.C., location, closer to his parents.

Despite his family’s prominence, Barron has largely avoided public attention. He does not give interviews and does not maintain a public social media presence.

When Trump was first elected in 2016, Melania and Barron remained in New York for several months so he could complete the school year at Columbia Prep.

Past decisions

At the time, a source told the Daily News that Melania was concerned her son would not have “the same relationship with new teachers” if he transferred schools mid-year.

Barron was later invited to serve as a Republican delegate during the 2024 convention, but Melania told NPR he had “prior commitments” and did not appear alongside his siblings.

He made his first appearance at a MAGA rally in July 2024, where he was greeted with cheers but did not speak.

It remains unclear how prominently Barron appears in Melania. In a trailer for the film, Melania offers a brief tease, saying: “Everyone wants to know, so here it is.”

Sources: Fox Business, Daily News, NPR, Marin Independent Journal