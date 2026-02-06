Airline changes the rules: This is now banned on board

The new restrictions affect thousands of passengers and could catch many travellers off guard.

Under current regulations, passengers are allowed to carry power banks with a maximum capacity of 100 watt-hours, and only in their hand luggage.

Thousands of travellers have already had their power banks confiscated at airport security checkpoints.

Now, Germany’s flagship airline Lufthansa has decided to tighten the rules even further.

From 15 January, a new set of regulations has come into force. Under the updated policy, power banks may neither be used nor recharged on board flights operated by the Lufthansa Group. In addition, each passenger is limited to a maximum of two devices.

Lufthansa confirmed the changes in a press release.

Transporting power banks in checked luggage remains strictly prohibited, in line with international aviation standards.

The reason is safety: any potential battery fire is far easier to detect and manage in the aircraft cabin than in the cargo hold.

Rules also apply to how power banks must be stored during the flight. They must be kept in the seat pocket in front of the passenger, carried on the person, or stored in hand luggage placed under the seat. Storing them in the overhead lockers is not permitted.

The same restrictions apply to e-cigarettes, which also contain batteries that can pose a safety risk if damaged or overheated.

Capacity limits remain unchanged. Devices of up to 100 watt-hours are generally permitted, while power banks between 100 and 160 watt-hours require prior approval from the airline.

Devices exceeding 160 watt-hours are normally prohibited altogether, although Lufthansa notes that exceptions may be granted for medically necessary equipment.

The tighter rules come at a time when international aviation authorities have been steadily strengthening their recommendations on the handling of lithium batteries.

These include requirements that loose batteries must be carried in the cabin and adequately protected against short-circuiting.