Amy Winehouse’s father loses brutal court battle against singer’s loyal friends

When a world-famous artist passes away, fighting over what remains can drag families into bitter public battles.

Relatives and close friends often clash when personal memories turn into valuable items. A recent High Court battle in London showed just how painful those disputes can become, reports LADbible.

High-stakes suit

Mitch Winehouse, the 75-year-old father of late music icon Amy Winehouse, has been ordered to pay nearly 1 million pounds in legal costs after losing his lawsuit against two of her close friends, LADBIBLE reported.

Winehouse claimed that former stylist Naomi Parry and friend Catriona Gourlay had “deliberately concealed” the sale of dozens of the singer’s personal items at US auctions. The disputed pieces included a silk minidress worn during Amy’s final 2011 performance in Belgrade, which fetched over 180,000 pounds.

The two women insisted that the clothes were either gifts or items they already owned. High Court judge Sarah Clarke KC rejected the father’s claim entirely in April, clearing the pair of any wrongdoing.

Severe rebuke

In a follow-up hearing, the judge ordered Winehouse to make initial payments of over 569,000 pounds to Parry and more than 394,000 pounds to Gourlay within two weeks. He must also cover their remaining legal bills on an indemnity basis.

The judge sharply criticized Winehouse for pursuing an “inherently weak claim” in an “aggressive and unpleasant way.” She noted that he spent at least 950,000 pounds on his own lawyers to push the case.

Judge Clarke stated that Winehouse chose to “pursue it aggressively and relentlessly to the end, and make serious and unfounded allegations against the defendants which significantly damaged their reputations, career prospects, financial security and health.”

She added that he deliberately turned the dispute into a “large-scale and expensive” battle “calculated to exert commercial pressure on the defendants to settle on his terms.”

Loyalty rewarded

The court praised Parry and Gourlay for their long loyalty, highlighting that the women had “stood faithfully by Amy” throughout her life and career. The judge noted that both women had “Demonstrated their honesty and integrity over many years.”

The decision brings an end to years of legal pressure on the pair, who had maintained that the late star gave them the items before her tragic death at age 27 in July 2011.

Sources: LADBIBLE