Trump takes dramatic step after 90-minute call with Putin

Trump throws himself into Ukraine peace talks with surprise offer to Putin.

Diplomatic activity surrounding the war in Ukraine accelerated over the weekend after Donald Trump held lengthy phone conversations with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, positioning himself as a potential broker in efforts to end Europe’s largest conflict.

According to Reuters via. the Kremlin, the nearly 90-minute call between Trump and Putin focused heavily on possible paths toward negotiations, while Ukraine’s president later described his own conversation with Trump as highly productive.

Trump proposes helping peace efforts

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Trump offered to assist in finding a solution to the war during Saturday’s conversation with Putin, which took place ahead of next week’s NATO summit in Turkey.

“The American president once again confirmed his readiness to work towards a rapid end to the fighting and find solutions to overcome the crisis.”

Ushakov described the discussion as constructive and said Moscow continues to seek what it calls a political and diplomatic settlement that reflects Russia’s core demands.

Among those demands is Russia’s insistence that any final agreement must recognize its control over Ukraine’s Donbas region—a condition Kyiv continues to reject.

Battlefield claims remain disputed

The diplomatic contacts unfolded as fighting continued across eastern Ukraine.

Russian officials claimed their forces had captured the strategically significant city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region after military commanders briefed Putin on Friday.

Ukraine quickly disputed that account, with both President Zelenskyy and the country’s General Staff insisting Ukrainian forces remain in control of the city.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin accused Ukraine and its European allies of prolonging the conflict through continued military operations, including long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure that have reportedly contributed to fuel shortages in several regions.

Moscow invitation remains open

According to Ushakov, Trump indicated that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner remain prepared to continue mediation efforts and could make another visit to Moscow.

Putin also reportedly reminded Trump that an invitation to visit the Russian capital remains open.

Following his separate conversation with Trump, Zelenskyy struck an optimistic tone while emphasizing that continued American engagement could prove decisive.

“There is a real prospect to end this war and American resolve will have a crucial meaning.”

Zelenskyy added that he and Trump agreed to continue discussions during the upcoming NATO summit, where the conflict is expected to remain one of the alliance’s top priorities.