Andrew back on the dating scene sparks royal nerves

Fresh speculation about Prince Andrew’s private life is emerging at a delicate moment for the Royal Family. With his official status diminished and his future residence uncertain, even personal developments risk attracting outsized attention.

Others are reading now

The Express reports that the possibility of Andrew returning to the dating scene is being viewed inside royal circles as another potential complication for King Charles, rather than a purely private matter.

A sensitive moment

Andrew’s public standing has been dramatically reduced in recent years. According to The Express, 2025 saw him stripped of remaining titles and honours, while 2026 is expected to begin with his departure from Royal Lodge.

Against that backdrop, reports suggesting that both Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson may independently begin dating again have prompted renewed scrutiny. The paper frames the timing as particularly awkward for a monarchy seeking stability and calm.

Reputation reshaped

Andrew was once known for a highly visible social life, but that image has long since collapsed. His past behaviour, combined with later controversies, has pushed him to the margins of royal life.

The Express argues that this history makes any renewed focus on his personal relationships more problematic than it might otherwise be. The concern, as presented by the paper, is not romance itself but the attention it inevitably draws.

Also read

A familiar pattern

Rather than focusing on any one individual, The Express characterises Andrew’s post-marital years as marked by frequent associations with figures from fashion, entertainment and high society.

The article suggests that these relationships, real or rumoured, contributed to a perception of poor judgment that still shadows him today. Quotes attributed to past acquaintances are used to underline how openly this period of his life played out in public.

Palace concerns

According to a source cited by The Express, Andrew has spoken about wanting to resume dating once he leaves Royal Lodge. The same source said Ferguson believes she has “no reason” not to do the same.

The paper presents this as a source of quiet anxiety for senior royals, who are said to worry about how Andrew might behave without institutional oversight. Any misstep, it suggests, could revive controversies the family would prefer to leave behind.

Looking ahead

There has been speculation that Andrew could relocate abroad, potentially placing physical distance between himself and the rest of the Royal Family.

Also read

The Express frames this as a double-edged sword: distance might reduce daily friction, but it could also limit the Palace’s ability to manage reputational risk. Whether these fears are justified remains uncertain, but they reflect the paper’s assessment of ongoing unease around Andrew’s next chapter.

Sources: The Express