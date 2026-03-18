Nighttime drooling may point to hidden sleep disorders

One possible cause is sleep apnea, a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops during sleep.

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Waking up with a damp pillow can be embarrassing, but it’s a common experience during sleep. According to a CNN report, doctors say occasional drooling is usually harmless, though frequent episodes may point to an underlying health problem.

“Everyone drools at one time or another when we have too much to drink the night before or fallen asleep on the couch after a big holiday dinner,” said Dr. Landon Duyka, a clinical assistant professor of otolaryngology, head and neck surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

However, he says persistent drooling could be a warning sign.

“If this is more of a persistent thing, you’re waking up every night and your pillow is drenched, we want you to see a doctor, especially if it’s recent,” Duyka told CNN. “It could be a sign of a more serious sleep disorder or even a neurological condition such as Parkinson’s.”

Possible causes for drooling while you sleep

One possible cause is sleep apnea, a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops during sleep. When this happens, people may switch to breathing through their mouths, allowing saliva to escape. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine estimates about 23.5 million Americans with sleep apnea remain undiagnosed.

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Other factors may also contribute, including mouth breathing caused by nasal blockages, acid reflux that increases saliva production, temporary illnesses like colds or allergies, and certain dental issues.

Despite these possibilities, experts say drooling during sleep is often harmless.

“If they don’t have sleep-disordered breathing or a physical cause such as a deviated septum, the first thing I will do is reassure my patient that drooling is typically no problem,” said Dr. Neil Hockstein of Parallel ENT & Allergy, according to CNN.

Sources: CNN, American Academy of Sleep Medicine