Andrew Tate vows to lead Britain and deport those who disrespect the Union Jack

His influence has made him a polarising figure in the UK and beyond.

Others are reading now

Andrew Tate is a British-American online personality who rose to prominence through viral content promoting extreme views on masculinity, gender roles, and power.

In recent years, that notoriety has been matched by mounting legal troubles in several countries, even as Tate continues to present himself as a future political leader.

Defiant speech

Andrew Tate released a video through his political project, BRUV, showing him speaking from a podium flanked by two Union Jack flags.

In the footage, he claimed he would one day be in charge of Britain, despite ongoing criminal proceedings against him.

The video was shared online with the caption:

Also read

“When I’m in charge of Britain, anybody who’s disrespecting our flag will be deported!”

Tate has not outlined any formal political platform or path to office.

In the clip, Tate shouted:

“You wanna come to our country, run your mouth, intent on robbing everybody you can, disrespect us, disrespect the natives, disrespect the law enforcement, and we’re gonna sit there as conservatives like dumbasses and go ‘oh well it’s free speech.’ These people will kill you!”

Legal reality

Tate’s political rhetoric stands in contrast to his legal situation in the United Kingdom.

Also read

He faces 10 criminal charges there, including rape, assault causing actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution for gain.

The case has not yet gone to trial and is expected to proceed after the conclusion of legal proceedings in Romania. British authorities have not set a timetable.

Romania investigation

According to Romanian court documents, prosecutors are investigating allegations that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan trafficked more than 30 women, including a 17-year-old.

Andrew Tate is also accused of having sex with and beating a 15-year-old girl.

Prosecutors allege the Tate brothers and their associates earned at least $2.8 million by exploiting women. Both brothers deny wrongdoing.

Also read

Ongoing controversy

In December, British politicians urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to arrest Tate when he was due to travel to Dubai for a boxing match.

That did not occur, and both brothers remain in Romania.

More recently, the pair faced backlash after a video showed them partying while the song “Heil Hitler” played in a club.

The brothers’ lawyer said, “If anyone wants to be angry, that anger belongs with the people who chose to play it and the people who chose to sing it.”

Sources: Daily Express,