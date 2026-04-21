Apple shake-up: Cook steps aside as new leadership team takes control

Apple is reshaping its top ranks in a move that signals a new phase for the tech giant.

Apple is reshaping its top ranks in a move that signals a new phase for the tech giant.

A series of leadership changes has been confirmed, with senior figures stepping into expanded roles.

The transition, long speculated in industry circles, reflects both succession planning and efforts to retain key talent.

Talent moves first

According to BGR, Apple has promoted Johny Srouji to the newly created role of chief hardware officer, expanding his influence across the company’s engineering operations.

Previously leading hardware technologies, Srouji has been central to Apple’s in-house chip development, a strategy that has helped define its recent products.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company,” Cook said in a statement on Monday, April 20.

CEO transition

Alongside the restructuring, Apple confirmed that Tim Cook will step down as chief executive on September 1, 2026, after nearly 15 years leading the company.

He will instead become executive chairman, handing day-to-day leadership to John Ternus, currently senior vice president of hardware engineering.

The company said the move had been planned, positioning Ternus to guide Apple through its next product cycle and beyond.

New public face

Ternus is expected to take a more visible role as Apple prepares upcoming launches, including anticipated hardware updates later this year.

For over a decade, Cook has been the consistent presence at Apple’s product events, but that spotlight may now shift.

The change could mark a generational handover in how the company presents itself to consumers and investors.

Holding key figures

BGR also cited Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who previously reported that Srouji had considered leaving Apple in search of a larger role.

“Johny is one of the most talented people I have ever had the privilege to work with,” Cook said.

The latest appointments are widely seen as part of Apple’s effort to secure its leadership bench and maintain continuity at a critical time.

Sources: BGR