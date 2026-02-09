Assassination attempt on Russian general was not us, Ukraine says

The general was shot three times and rushed to the hospital.

Ukraine has rejected Russian accusations that it was behind an assassination attempt on a senior Russian military intelligence official.

The claim comes amid competing accounts from Moscow and Kyiv, with few independent details confirmed so far.

Russian authorities say the investigation is ongoing, while outside observers have raised questions about the credibility of the official narrative.

Official denials

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev, the first deputy head of Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU), was shot three times in Moscow on Friday.

He was subsequently taken to a hospital, seriously wounded, but allegedly alive.

Russian state media later reported he had regained consciousness.

The shooter(s) fled the scene after the assassination attempt.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) earlier accused Ukraine of ordering the attack, an allegation Kyiv has firmly denied.

Arrest claims

According to Reuters, the FSB said Sunday, that a suspect accused of shooting and wounding Alekseev in Moscow was arrested in Dubai and extradited to Russia.

The man was identified as Lyubomir Korba, a Russian citizen born in 1960 in Ukraine’s Ternopil region.

Russian authorities claimed Korba acted on instructions from Ukraine’s Security Service. Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court reportedly ordered his detention on Feb. 7, according to Russian state-linked sources.

The FSB also alleged that two accomplices were involved, one detained in Moscow and another said to have fled to Ukraine. No independent source has confirmed these claims.

Alekseev, a senior GRU official since 2011, has been sanctioned by the United States and accused by Western governments of involvement in cyber operations and the 2018 poisoning of Sergei Skripal in the UK.

