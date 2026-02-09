MrBeast’s Super Bowl ad has hidden puzzle — solve it and win $1 million

From elaborate competitions to viral stunts, huge prizes are his trademark.

MrBeast has built a global brand around extreme challenges and eye-watering cash giveaways, often dangling life-changing sums in front of millions of viewers.

Now, he has brought that formula to the biggest advertising stage of all.

Million-dollar challenge

Content creator MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has promised $1 million to the first person who successfully solves a puzzle hidden in his Super Bowl advert.

The commercial was created as part of a promotion for Salesforce.

Donaldson said the prize will go to the first person who uncovers the hidden code and sends it to him via Slack.

He confirmed that viewers are allowed to use Salesforce’s artificial intelligence tools to help crack the challenge.

The competition is open only to legal residents of the United States, Canada and Mexico.

How it works

MrBeast described the promotion as a “million-dollar puzzle,” encouraging viewers to rewatch the advert and examine its details carefully.

He added that the contest will close on April 2, meaning participants have limited time to submit the correct answer.

“If you think you have what it takes, there is a right answer out there somewhere,” he said, urging fans to act quickly.

The advert marks one of MrBeast’s biggest mainstream marketing ventures to date, tying his signature giveaway style to one of the most-watched television events in the world.

Idea years ahead

Donaldson revealed that the Super Bowl concept had been in the works for some time.

In a post late last year, he said he had been “sitting on an amazing Super Bowl commercial idea for years” and appealed to brands to let him bring it to life.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff responded shortly afterwards, paving the way for the collaboration that eventually aired during the game.

Money and myths

Despite his massive following and high-profile giveaways, MrBeast has previously claimed he does not keep much cash on hand.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he said he often reinvests everything he earns into new projects.

“Your net worth isn’t how much money you have in the bank,” he said, adding that he frequently spends his available funds on future videos.

Super bowl backdrop

The advert aired during a Super Bowl dominated by the Seattle Seahawks, who defeated the New England Patriots 29–13.

The halftime show featured Bad Bunny, joined on stage by Lady Gaga, while one couple reportedly married live on camera.

For the lucky winner of MrBeast’s challenge, the million-dollar prize could more than cover the cost of attending next year’s Super Bowl with enough left over for food, drinks, and bragging rights.

Sources: LADbible, Wall Street Journal