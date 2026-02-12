Epstein jail guards allegedly staged fake body, files show

Fresh material released in the Jeffrey Epstein case has revealed a previously undisclosed claim about the night of his death.

Jeffrey Epstein was a US financier whose arrest on sex trafficking charges in 2019 sent shockwaves through political and business circles due to his high-profile connections.

His death in a New York jail later that year, officially ruled a suicide, has continued to fuel scrutiny and debate, with court filings and investigative records still emerging years later.

Staged decoy

According to newly published documents, prison staff allegedly staged a decoy to mislead waiting reporters.

The US Department of Justice released millions of pages in January related to the convicted sex offender. As reported by the Daily Mail, one document cites a prison official who told the FBI that guards created a fake body on the evening Epstein died.

Alleged decoy

The document states that boxes and sheets were arranged to resemble a human figure and placed inside a white medical examiner’s vehicle.

“To mislead the media, (they) used boxes and sheets to create what looked like a human figure, which was placed in a white OCME vehicle that the press followed, allowing a black car carrying Epstein’s body to leave unnoticed.” the record says.

The alleged aim was to distract journalists gathered outside the New York jail while Epstein’s actual body was transported in a separate black vehicle.

Ongoing questions

Epstein was being held in New York on sex trafficking charges when he died in 2019. An autopsy concluded that he died by suicide.

His death has been the subject of widespread speculation for years, despite the official findings.

The newly released files also indicate that investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the prison. According to the documents, an unidentified figure appears to approach Epstein’s cell on the night he died.

Sources: US Department of Justice document release, Daily Mail, BT.