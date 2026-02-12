Ukraine sets range record with drone strike in Russia

Ukraine’s operational range continues to expand.

A major oil facility deep inside Russia has been hit in a drone strike, according to Ukrainian officials.

In an update posted on Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine say the target was an oil refinery in the Komi Republic, approximatly 1750 kilometres from Ukraine’s border.

To put the distance into perspective, 1750 kilometres is about the same distance as:

From London to Rome

From Berlin to Moscow

From Paris to Warsaw

From Houston to Minneapolis

Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), together with other defence units, carried out the strike on 12 February.

Early information indicates that a blaze erupted at the refinery’s crude distillation and visbreaking units after the strike. The visbreaking process reduces the thickness of residual oil to produce commercial fuel oil as well as lighter products such as petrol and gasoil.

Deep inside russia

The Ukhta refinery is part of the Lukoil group and processes around 4.2 million tonnes of crude annually. It produces motor petrol, straight-run petrol, diesel fuel, fuel oil and vacuum gasoil.

According to Ukrainian officials, the facility plays a role in supplying Russia’s armed forces. The extent of the damage and any impact on production have not been independently verified.

A source in the SSU told Ukrainska Pravda that the mission “has set a new range record for Ukrainian drones,” highlighting what Kyiv portrays as growing long-distance strike capabilities.

Earlier reports

Russian authorities said on 12 January that drones had targeted the Progress military plant in Michurinsk, in the Tambov region, as well as an oil refinery in Ukhta. Moscow did not publicly attribute responsibility for those attacks.

Cross-border drone strikes have intensified in recent months, with energy and military infrastructure increasingly in focus. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of targeting key industrial assets.

Sources General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Ukrainska Pravda