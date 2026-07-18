Ben & Jerry’s Foundation may close due to dispute with parent company

Mixing business with political activism often creates a highly volatile recipe.

For decades, a major global dessert brand has poured its profits into progressive causes, delighting loyal fans while frustrating its corporate parents. Now, that delicate balance is finally melting down, threatening to silence a famous philanthropic voice, reports Dr News.

A frozen future

The philanthropic arm of a beloved dessert empire faces a sudden and complete shutdown. After four decades of funding grassroots social justice campaigns, the charity warned that its doors could close by the end of the year. This alarming update comes straight from an official press release issued by the organization itself.

The organization was originally established to support progressive movements worldwide. However, the charity now finds itself locked in a fierce battle with corporate decision-makers who hold the purse strings. The parent brand, Magnum, is ultimately overseen by the massive multi-national food conglomerate Unilever.

Ever since launching their independent ice cream business back in the late 1970s, founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield have thrown themselves into public controversies. Their charity has routinely funded everything from environmental campaigns to gay rights and recent anti-war demonstrations.

Heading to court

As reported by the Danish outlet Dr News, corporate executives have repeatedly pushed back against these highly charged political statements over the years. The internal warfare reached a spectacular boiling point a few years ago when the brand chose to halt all product sales within the West Bank.

The ongoing corporate feud turned deeply personal recently when one of the original co-founders was stripped of a key leadership position. This high-level removal highlighted a growing rift between the idealistic creators and their corporate overseers.

Now, the tension has flared up again as the corporate owners attempt to completely eliminate the charity’s financial funding. The foundation has responded by launching an aggressive lawsuit in a New York court to save its operational budget.

If the multi-national owner succeeds in cutting off the cash, the iconic charity will completely vanish from the activist landscape. A judge will soon decide whether corporate interests can legally dismantle the ice cream makers’ activist legacy for good.

Sources: Dr News