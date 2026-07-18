Pete Hegseth announces new health screenings for active duty troops

Maintaining peak physical health is a top priority for any military force looking to keep its edge.

While standard medical checkups usually focus on fitness and basic vitals, a new initiative is shifting the spotlight toward a highly specific hormonal marker, reports The Guardian.

Elite medical care

The Department of Defense will soon offer regular hormone checks for thousands of troops. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth introduced a new screening program designed to check for testosterone deficiency.

The military aims to track these specific health markers annually for all active service members aged 30 and older. Meanwhile, younger troops under that age threshold will have the option to participate if they choose.

According to Hegseth, keeping tabs on hormone levels is critical for troops facing modern combat situations. In his video address, he stated, “I’m authorizing a new screening program for testosterone deficiency for our service members, ensuring you have the right testosterone levels to operate at your absolute best.”

The defense secretary emphasized that the policy will keep troops ready for intense conditions. He explained that a modern combat zone demands maximum psychological readiness. “As we know, the modern battlefield is brutal and unrelenting,” Hegseth added during the clip.

Medical community responds

This move aligns with a broader political fixation within the Trump administration. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. openly talks about injecting the hormone as part of his own anti-aging routine. He previously warned that modern American teenagers have half the testosterone of a 65-year-old.

However, medical professionals urge caution. The American Urological Association released a statement saying it “appreciates the Administration’s understanding of the importance of screening men for testosterone deficiency”. Even so, the group warned that doctors should not diagnose a patient using “a single blood test alone.”

Instead, the association explained that an initial screening should only provide a “baseline value” for individuals “who warrant further evaluation.” Standard guidelines require two separate blood tests alongside clear physical symptoms before doctors diagnose a patient.

The new military guidelines also arrive amid sharp cultural debates regarding hormone use. While officials support testosterone therapy for troops, the administration has heavily criticized hormone treatments used in gender-affirming care. Hegseth’s announcement also bypassed any mention of the more than 231,000 women serving on active duty.

Sources: The Guardian