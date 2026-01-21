Best Actor race heats up ahead of Oscars 2026

The Best Actor race is heating up fast ahead of the 2026 Oscars.

With awards season reaching a critical point, attention is turning to the Best Actor race at the 98th Academy Awards.

A year after Adrien Brody’s win for The Brutalist, familiar stars and rising names are again vying for one of Hollywood’s most competitive honors.

Oscar nominations are set to be announced on January 22, sharpening focus on which performances have built enough momentum to make the final five.

Early frontrunners

The field blends established winners and newer contenders, creating a crowded and unpredictable contest.

Some actors have been in the conversation since their films were first announced, while others have gained ground through festival buzz and televised awards.

Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio are widely seen as the safest bets for nominations.

Both have remained fixtures throughout the season, and neither appears vulnerable to a last-minute surprise exclusion.

Wagner Moura has strengthened his position after a Golden Globes win, while Michael B. Jordan continues to benefit from sustained industry support despite missing out there.

Tight competition

Only five performances will ultimately be nominated, leaving little room for error.

Ethan Hawke appears the most at risk among the leading pack, even with support from major guild recognition.

Should one contender falter, another could easily take their place. The margins are thin, and late shifts in voting sentiment could still reshape the lineup.

Still in contention

Several actors remain firmly in the conversation.

Past winners like Brendan Fraser and George Clooney sit alongside former nominees including Hugh Jackman and Jesse Plemons.

Plemons and Joel Edgerton are considered the most likely “spoiler” candidates, having performed well across the season and earned strong peer respect.

Feel-good films could also boost Fraser or Jackman if enthusiasm swells late.

Others, including Oscar Isaac and Dwayne Johnson, are viewed as longer shots, though surprises remain possible.

Leading the win

As of now, Chalamet holds the edge. After falling short last year despite a strong campaign, Marty Supreme has positioned him for a potential breakthrough.

With wins and nominations from major awards groups, momentum appears to be building in his favor.

Industry perception of Chalamet as a defining talent of his generation further strengthens his case.

If the trend continues, this season could mark the moment Hollywood formally crowns its next leading man.

