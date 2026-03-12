Turn Off the Power, take the house: Mariupol residents in Ukraine face new pressure

Reports from Ukrainian sources say residents in the occupied city of Mariupol are facing a new pressure tactic linked to housing control. Authorities installed by Russia are allegedly using utility disconnections to force homeowners to provide documentation, risking the loss of their property.

According to the National Resistance Center of Ukraine, apartments are being cut off from essential services such as electricity. The information was reported by the Kyiv Independent and cited by Ziarre.com.

Residents whose utilities are disconnected are instructed to contact Energosbyt Donetsk, the main electricity supplier in the region, which operates under Moscow-backed authorities.

Document demands

To restore electricity and other services, homeowners are reportedly required to update property documentation and submit personal information about residents registered at the address.

Officials present the procedure as a routine administrative update. However, the National Resistance Center claims the collected data may be passed to Russian occupation authorities.

According to the center, such information can later be used to identify properties that can be confiscated.

Property confiscation

The alleged tactic comes after a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2025.

The order allows authorities installed by Moscow in occupied Ukrainian territories to take control of homes deemed to show signs of being “ownerless.”

Ukrainian officials argue that many properties fall into this category because residents fled the city during Russia’s military assault or were killed during the fighting.

Mariupol, a major port city in southeastern Ukraine, was largely destroyed during the early stages of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 and has remained under Russian control since.

Sources: Ziarre.com, Kyiv Independent, National Resistance Center of Ukraine