Giant Trump-Epstein “Titanic” statue appears on national mall

A controversial art installation on Washington’s National Mall has drawn attention and debate after depicting Donald Trump alongside Jeffrey Epstein. The work, created by anonymous artists, references the two men’s past social relationship and has quickly become a focal point for political commentary.

The installation was placed Tuesday morning near the Washington Monument, according to reporting by The Washington Post cited by Digi24.ro.

Artists behind the project have previously installed satirical works targeting Trump in the same area. A video showing the statue is embedded at the end of the article.

Titanic-style statue

The sculpture portrays Trump and Epstein in a pose inspired by a famous scene from the film Titanic.

Painted gold, the statue shows Trump standing behind Epstein at the bow of a stylized ship structure, echoing the moment when the movie’s characters Jack and Rose stand at the front of the vessel.

The installation stands roughly 3.7 meters tall and faces the Washington Monument.

Message and banners

A plaque attached to the pedestal contains a satirical inscription referencing the film and the relationship between the two men.

“The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious trips, loud parties and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship apparently built on luxurious trips, loud parties and secret nude sketches.”

Nearby, ten banners display photographs of Trump and Epstein together.

The banners feature the phrase “Make America Safe Again” alongside the US Justice Department logo, with the word “Justice” partially obscured.

Anonymous project

The artists behind the installation identify themselves as “The Secret Handshake,” though their real identities remain unknown.

According to The Washington Post, they obtained permits from the National Park Service through an intermediary to place the artwork on the Mall.

The permit document obtained by the newspaper includes a redacted end date for the installation.

Trump has previously said he knew Epstein socially in Florida but that their relationship ended in the mid-2000s. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Here is a video showcasing the statue.

Sources: Digi24.ro, The Washington Post

