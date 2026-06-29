Biden accuses Trump of damaging the NATO alliance

Political battlelines often shift dramatically after a major election. But the deepest rivalries rarely fade.

When former leaders step back into the spotlight, their words can completely shake up the current political landscape, and a high-profile gathering in Maryland just proved how explosive those returns can be, reports The Kyiv Independent.

A rare return

Former U.S. President Joe Biden recently stepped back into the public eye to deliver a stinging critique. During a fundraiser in Maryland, he took direct aim at his successor, Donald Trump.

The speech comes at a critical time. With the 2026 midterm elections looming, Biden used the platform to blast Trump’s controversial foreign policy choices.

According to a report by The Kyiv Independent, Biden accused Trump of “destroying NATO” and “choosing Putin over American allies.” It was one of his first major public addresses since he left office in 2025.

At the event, Biden did not hold back. “It’s not just his deliberate distortion and destruction of NATO and his choosing Putin over American allies or the fact that he’s diminished our standing in the eyes of the world more than any president in history has,” Biden said.

Shifting global alliances

These remarks surface during a tense period. Earlier initiatives by the current administration to negotiate a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv have fallen completely flat. Both countries remain far apart on territorial disputes.

Lately, Washington has turned its attention elsewhere. The Kyiv Independent noted that the White House shifted its main focus to the ongoing conflict with Iran earlier this year.

As a result, U.S. involvement in European security has faded. Ukraine and its neighbors in Europe have been forced to take charge of peace talks.

Trouble in NATO

Money is only part of the problem. Behind the scenes, massive cracks have formed inside NATO during Trump’s current tenure.

The U.S. president even threatened to walk away completely. He grew furious when European allies refused to join his war with Iran.

Now, the upcoming midterms will test whether voters support this isolated approach or prefer the traditional alliances that Biden championed.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent