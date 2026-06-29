Trump mocked after people notice awkward problem with his new US passport

Te new change to the US passport added by the president has a massive flay – and the internet is mercilessly mocking him for it.

America’s upcoming 250th anniversary was supposed to introduce a patriotic new passport. Instead, much of the conversation has shifted to a short message President Donald Trump says appears inside it.

After unveiling the limited-edition design on social media, Trump described the passport with the words: “The U.S.A.’s New Passport, which says, ‘Welcome, but be good!'” The statement quickly sparked confusion online, with critics arguing the greeting appears to target foreign visitors rather than the Americans who will actually carry the document.

Critics say Trump confused passports with visas

Much of the backlash has focused on what many describe as a basic misunderstanding of how passports are used.

US passports are issued to American citizens travelling abroad. Foreign visitors entering the United States do not receive US passports, meaning the phrase “Welcome, but be good!” would never be seen by the audience it appears to address.

That observation quickly spread across social media, i.e. Raw Story, where users mocked what they viewed as a mix-up between passports and visas or other travel documents issued to non-US citizens.

Complicating matters further, the wording Trump referred to does not appear in the passport images he shared on Truth Social.

Trump features prominently in the new design

The redesigned passport includes an image of Trump standing behind the Resolute Desk with the Declaration of Independence in the background, alongside his signature.

The White House later reshared the images on X, describing the document as a “patriot passport.”

According to the US State Department, the commemorative passport will become available on July 6 and only while supplies last. Americans must apply in person through the Washington Passport Agency or at a limited number of designated passport events.

First sitting president to appear on a US passport

Current US passports typically feature scenes from American history, including the Moon landing, as well as national symbols such as the Statue of Liberty.

The commemorative edition marks a significant departure from that tradition and, according to the supplied information, is the first US passport to feature a living, sitting president.

Earlier versions of the anniversary passport were unveiled in April with a different layout, including a gold-colored signature and a portrait without the newly added “250” anniversary branding.

Part of a broader branding effort

The passport is the latest example of Trump’s push to associate his image with commemorative government projects marking America’s 250th anniversary.

Plans have also been announced for a commemorative gold coin featuring the president, while Trump is expected to become the first sitting US president whose signature appears on American banknotes.

Beyond official documents, Trump has also promoted several Washington-based projects bearing his name, including a proposal for a triumphal monument dubbed the “Arc de Trump.”