Billionaire gets green light boost for Loch Ness pub dream

Scotland’s environmental regulator has changed its position on plans for a historic waterside property. The proposal will now return to the regional authority for a decision.

Plans to redevelop the Dores Inn beside Loch Ness have moved forward after the Scottish Environment Protection Agency withdrew its flood-risk objection, writes the BBC.

WildLand Limited, part of Danish fashion billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen’s business, bought the village pub in late 2024. It has remained closed since the purchase.

Planning documents reported by TV 2 describe proposals for a restaurant, bakery and shop, along with a pier and changing facilities for swimmers.

SEPA had previously asked for the application to be paused because of concerns about long-term flooding at the site.

In a letter to the Highland Council, the regulator said it had reassessed the risk.

“We withdraw our objection to the plans due to the risk of flooding. This is based on our current understanding of the long-term risk of flooding,” SEPA wrote.

SEPA is therefore no longer objecting to the application. Highland Council will decide whether the work can proceed.

The inn would serve several purposes

The Dores Inn dates from the 1820s and has operated beside Loch Ness for about two centuries.

Under WildLand’s proposal, the property would continue to provide food and hospitality while gaining retail space and facilities linked to the loch.

According to the BBC, council planning officers have recommended approval before councillors consider the application.

The project is one part of Povlsen’s wider investment in the Scottish Highlands. Danish outlet Finans has described him as Scotland’s largest private landowner and estimates that his holdings cover more than 900 square kilometres.

The publication valued his Scottish assets at about €335 million.

Highland Council has the final say

Povlsen is the businessman behind the Bestseller fashion group and he’s the majority shareholder in Danish football club FC Midtjylland.

TV 2 reports that the pub could reopen in 2026 or 2027 if Highland Council grants permission and the planned construction work is completed without major delays.

Until a decision is issued, the Dores Inn will remain closed while councillors consider WildLand’s application and the recommendations submitted by planning officials.

Sources: TV 2, BBC, Finans