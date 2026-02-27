Burger King’s new AI assistant will “Keep an Eye” on staff

Burger King is introducing artificial intelligence into its restaurants in a move that is already stirring debate.

The company says the new tool will support staff in daily tasks — while also monitoring how politely they speak to customers.

AI in headsets

According to WPtech, Burger King’s U.S. division is piloting a voice-based AI chatbot called Patty that operates through employees’ headsets.

The system is designed not only to answer operational questions but also to evaluate elements of customer service, including “politeness.” Managers will be able to view indicators related to staff “friendliness” at their locations.

Burger King says the tool is part of a broader platform called BK Assistant, built using OpenAI technology.

Measuring politeness

The assistant can recognize phrases such as “welcome to Burger King,” “please,” and “thank you,” the company says. The data is intended to help standardize service and guide coaching.

“The solution is intended to serve as a training tool,” Thibault Roux, Burger King’s chief digital officer, told The Verge.

He added that future versions may analyze tone of voice, potentially expanding how customer interactions are assessed.

Operational support

Beyond tracking courtesy phrases, Patty can respond to staff questions about food preparation, including ingredient quantities for menu items. It can also provide guidance on equipment cleaning.

Integration with point-of-sale systems enables managers to receive alerts about low inventory or malfunctioning machines, which the company says could reduce errors and downtime.

WPtech reported that the system is currently being tested in 500 restaurants, with nationwide deployment across U.S. locations planned by the end of 2026.

Different AI strategy

Burger King’s approach contrasts with other major U.S. fast food chains, which have focused AI efforts on automating drive-thru ordering.

Companies such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Taco Bell have experimented with systems that take customer orders directly, with human staff stepping in when problems arise.

By comparison, Burger King is placing AI inside the kitchen and at the counter, combining operational guidance with service monitoring.

Sources: WPtech, The Verge