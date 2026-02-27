Congressional panel revisits Bill Clinton’s association with Jeffrey Epstein

Freshly released justice department records have once again put a spotlight on the network surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. The documents do not contain new accusations against Bill Clinton. But they revisit how the relationship began and who helped facilitate it.

Others are reading now

According to the BBC, a Republican-led House committee is set to question the former president today as part of its review of Epstein’s high-profile contacts. The session is expected to take place behind closed doors before any transcripts are released.

At the center of the renewed scrutiny is a 2025 deposition from Ghislaine Maxwell. In her testimony to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, she described herself as the intermediary.

“Epstein had gone to the White House, but they had not met,” she stated. “They met because of me.”

Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking, later declined to answer questions before Congress, invoking her constitutional right against self-incrimination. Her lawyer did not respond to the BBC’s requests for comment.

Clinton has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing, and none of Epstein’s accusers have alleged misconduct by him. Even so, Republican lawmakers have framed the inquiry as part of a broader examination of elite accountability, while Democrats have questioned its political timing.

Also read

Travel And Philanthropy

Flight logs reviewed by the BBC show Clinton traveled on Epstein’s private jet several times between February 2002 and November 2003. One of the most publicized trips began in September 2002, when he departed for a tour of African countries connected to his foundation’s HIV/AIDS initiatives.

The travel drew attention at the time. It still does.

Clinton’s post-presidency was then evolving into a global philanthropic enterprise. Like other former presidents, he relied on donors, corporate partners and private logistical support to sustain international work.

Epstein, a financier with extensive connections, offered access to a long-range aircraft capable of accommodating staff and Secret Service agents.

In a sworn statement submitted to Congress last month and cited by the BBC, Clinton wrote: “Mr Epstein offered a plane that was large enough to accommodate me, my staff, and my US Secret Service detail, in support of visiting the Foundation’s philanthropic work.”

Also read

He has maintained that the flights were tied to foundation projects and conferences and that he never visited Epstein’s island.

Angel Ureña, his deputy chief of staff, told the BBC: “President Clinton knew nothing about Epstein’s crimes and has nothing to hide.”

Emails And Aftermath

The justice department files also include emails between Maxwell and Doug Band, a senior Clinton aide during that period. The correspondence blends travel coordination with personal language.

Band referred to Maxwell as his “social matchmaker” and wrote, “But at the same time, you are my lover,” according to the emails. In remarks reported by The New York Times, he later described Maxwell as a “monster” and denied any physical relationship. He has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Maxwell told investigators: “I was the one who asked Epstein to provide the plane.”

Also read

Clinton addressed the association directly in his 2024 memoir, writing that he “had always thought Epstein was odd but had no inkling of the crimes he was committing” and adding: “I wish I had never met him.”

Friday’s session is unlikely to settle the broader political debate. But it will add another chapter to a relationship that has been examined for years and continues to draw congressional interest.

Sources: BBC, The New York Times