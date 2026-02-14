Can free AI courses stop job loss fears?

Just one in five UK workers feel confident using artificial intelligence on the job, according to research released alongside a new government initiative.

With only one in six businesses currently adopting AI tools, ministers argue the country risks falling behind unless skills improve rapidly.

Adoption gap exposed

The figures, reported by Sky News, highlight a significant skills divide at a time when AI is reshaping industries.

Ministers estimate wider uptake could unlock up to £140bn a year in economic growth by improving productivity and reducing routine workloads.

But officials acknowledge that any projected gains depend on whether businesses and employees actively embrace the technology.

Free national rollout

In response, the government has expanded access to artificial intelligence training through its upgraded AI Skills Hub.

Adults across the UK can now access short, task-focused courses covering practical uses such as drafting documents, content creation and automating administrative processes.

The programme is being delivered in partnership with major technology companies including Google, Microsoft and IBM. According to Sky News, more than one million courses have been completed since last summer.

Participants who finish the modules will receive a government-backed AI foundations badge designed to signal basic competency to employers.

10 million target

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall framed the initiative as an economic and social priority.

“We want to make AI work for Britain, and that means Britons who can work with AI,” she said. “We’re announcing a big, bold goal of upskilling 10 million workers in AI skills by 2030.”

Ministers say the aim is to ensure people benefit from AI-driven productivity gains rather than being displaced by rapid automation.

Early business impact

Some small business owners told Sky News the training has already altered how they operate.

Tracey Kasongo, founder of 20 MGMT, said: “Being able to do a programme like that really fast-tracked me to learning and building skills in AI, and then applying it to the business.”

“It helped us use the systems to create more efficient workflows and processes.”

Zunera Diwan, founder of Money Circuit, described a shift in her approach. “Before, I was sceptical and only really used it like a search engine,” she said.

“Now I use AI for invoicing, contracts and creating policies. It’s saved me four or five hours a week, which I can put back into growing the business or looking after my wellbeing.”

Whether the national rollout can close the confidence gap across the wider workforce remains uncertain.

Sources: Sky News.



