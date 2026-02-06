Canada and France open consulates in Greenland amid U.S. pressure

Two NATO allies are strengthening their presence in Greenland as geopolitical tensions rise around the Arctic island. The diplomatic moves come as Washington continues to signal interest in expanding its influence over the semiautonomous Danish territory.

Officials say the new outposts are intended to reinforce cooperation and regional stability.

Arctic signal

Canada and France opened new diplomatic consulates in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, on Friday, in a show of support for Denmark and Greenland. The move follows renewed friction sparked by U.S. efforts to gain control over the strategically located island, NBC News reported.

Canadian priorities

Canadian officials said the new mission will focus on cooperation beyond security, including climate change and Indigenous issues affecting Inuit communities across the Arctic.

Posting after meeting Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Denmark, Anand said: “As Arctic nations, Canada and the Kingdom of Denmark are working together to strengthen stability, security, and cooperation across the region.”

Canada had pledged to open the consulate in 2024, before the most recent escalation in U.S. rhetoric. The official opening was delayed from November due to poor weather conditions.

France steps in

France also announced the opening of a diplomatic outpost, marking the first time a European Union country has established a consulate general in Greenland.

The French Foreign Ministry said Jean-Noël Poirier would take up duties as consul general, with responsibility for expanding cooperation in cultural, scientific and economic areas while strengthening political ties with Greenlandic authorities.

According to France, the decision was made during President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the island in June.

U.S. tensions

The diplomatic developments follow controversial remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who in January threatened new tariffs on Denmark and several European countries after they rejected his calls for U.S. control of Greenland.

Trump later dropped the tariff threat, saying a “framework” agreement on access to Greenland’s mineral resources had been reached with the help of NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Few details of the arrangement have been made public.

Talks continue

NBC News reported that technical talks recently began between the United States, Denmark and Greenland to shape a broader Arctic security agreement.

The discussions follow a meeting between Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers and U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where a joint working group was agreed before Trump’s tariff threats emerged.

