Grenade Explosion Injures Six in France

Grenoble, a city in southeastern France, has faced several violent attacks in recent years, some involving explosives.

Residents and shop owners of the French city have grown increasingly concerned about public safety in the city center.

Victims Treated on the Spot

On Friday afternoon, a grenade was thrown into a beauty salon in central Grenoble, injuring six people, reports Digi24. The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. local time. Police confirmed that the victims were slightly hurt and treated on the spot. None were taken to the hospital. Among those injured is a five-year-old child.

The suspects are still at large. Authorities have not released information about their identities or motives. The Grenoble prosecutor’s office said it “does not wish to communicate” further. The prefect of the Isère department told AFP that the explosion left the injured in a relatively critical condition. Rescue teams treated them immediately.

The beauty salon is on the ground floor of a multi-storey building that houses other shops. The blast shattered the salon’s window. Julie Esthétique, who owns a nearby beauty salon, told France 3 Isère she heard a loud explosion. She also heard three girls screaming. They were with a child at the time of the attack.

Not the First Attack in Grenoble

This is not the first time Grenoble has seen such an assault. In February last year, a bar in the city center was targeted with a grenade. Twelve people were injured in that attack, and some were in critical condition. Investigators are still working on that case. A 17-year-old suspected of throwing the grenade was charged ten days later.

Authorities have not linked the new attack to last year’s incident. Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Residents are being urged to stay vigilant, especially around crowded areas in the city center.

Grenoble authorities have increased patrols in public areas and said they are taking steps to prevent similar attacks. Meanwhile, local shop owners and residents are anxious about safety and hoping the suspects are caught quickly.

The reasons behind the attack, and whether it is connected to other incidents, remain unclear. The investigation is ongoing.