Canada clears massive hurdle to spark shock Eurovision debut

Music has a unique power to bridge deep geographic divides and unite millions of fans across different continents.

For decades, a massively popular global singing competition has captured the world’s imagination with its flashy performances and intense voting drama. Now, a major bureaucratic shift is opening the door for an unexpected nation to join the musical party, reports CBC News.

A historic promotion

According to a report from CBC News, Canada has officially cleared a massive hurdle to join the iconic Eurovision Song Contest. The nation’s public broadcaster, CBC/Radio-Canada, secured full membership in the European Broadcasting Union on Thursday following a decisive vote in Prague.

The network had been an associate member since 1950. While this promotion grants Canada the right to submit an entry, network officials are currently keeping their cards close to their chest.

“We’ll have more to say about the Eurovision Song Contest later,” Leon Mar, a spokesperson for CBC/Radio-Canada, stated in an email.

The quiet response contrasts with the federal government’s previous enthusiasm. In the 2025 budget, the Carney administration explicitly stated it wanted to explore entering the musical showcase. Internal sources noted the prime minister was personally driving the effort.

Breaking geographic boundaries

Eurovision has been running since 1956, and the competition frequently welcomes outsiders. Israel, Morocco, and Australia have all graced the stage in the past. In the recent 2026 contest, Bulgarian pop star Dara claimed the grand trophy with her hit song Bangaranga.

However, the competition faces serious geopolitical friction. Israel’s recent presence on the stage caused a major backlash, prompting broadcasters from Spain, Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands, and Slovenia to pull out of the event entirely.

Beyond the glitz of the stage, full membership offers deep strategic benefits. The network now gains direct access to international news and data exchanges to combat fake news.

More than music

“This new chapter in our relationship with the EBU and its members will deepen our cooperation at a time when the collective impact of public service media is essential,” Marie-Philippe Bouchard, president and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, said in a news release. “It’s an important milestone that will benefit people on both sides of the Atlantic by helping to combat disinformation and support cultural expression.”

EBU director general Noel Curran welcomed the North American nation, adding, “Full membership means we can now do even more together…. Canada’s voice in this community makes us stronger.”

Sources: CBC News, European Broadcasting Union news release