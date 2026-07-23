Dagens.com
Homepage News Cause unknown: Russian fifth-generation fighter jet has crashed outside Moscow,...

Cause unknown: Russian fifth-generation fighter jet has crashed outside Moscow, report

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
Follow dagens.com on Google
SU-57
BeAvPhoto / Shutterstock.com

The pilot reportedly managed to eject before the craft exploded.

Others are reading now

State lawmakers urge federal court to preserve access to abortion pills by mail

Ukrainian soldier survived 346 days underground—and documented every moment

Russian news outlet Astra reported that a military aircraft plummeted near Zvenigorod, a town sitting just west of the Russian capital, Moscow.

Preliminary updates point toward the downed aircraft being a Su-57, which represents Russia’s only operational fifth-generation stealth fighter.

If verified, this sudden loss marks a devastating blow to the Kremlin’s modern combat fleet.

Click to display external content from t.co,
- You can always enable and disable third-party content.
You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services.

Read more about in our Privacy statement

Also read

Joe Biden takes aim at Donald Trump: “What a loser”

Russia Builds Massive New Military Base Near NATO Border

Pilot thought to have ejected

Eyewitnesses in local online group chats quickly began sharing video footage and frantic updates straight from the ground.

“The plane fell, a parachute flew nearby,” one witness said, describing the sudden crash as it unfolded. “It all happened practically in front of our eyes. He definitely ejected, but how well he survived, I do not know.”

Another resident noted that the pilot managed to escape seconds before the impact, adding that “the pilot ejected, then the fighter exploded.”

Official confirmation regarding the cause of the disaster or the condition of the aircrew remains unavailable from defense authorities.

Some online reports suggest the plane was repelling a Ukrainian drone attack when the pilot lost control, others say the plane was hit by friendly fire, but none of these reports have yet been confirmed.

A costly loss

According to United24 Media, the development of the Su-57 began back in 2001 under the ambitious PAK-FA program to create a new frontline combat jet. Sukhoi unveiled a full-scale mock-up three years later, though the prototype took its maiden flight in 2010.

Ten prototypes underwent testing during a lengthy trial phase. Years of technical delays repeatedly slowed the project, and Moscow only accepted its very first production model into service in 2020.

Estimates place the domestic cost of a single Su-57 between 35 million and 50 million dollars, with export packages running far higher.

Moscow has produced relatively few of these advanced jets with some estimates suggesting Russia had only 20 Su-57’s before the crash, making every single loss a painful setback.

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

California farmers forced to destroy 420,000 peach trees after factory closures

Ads by MGDK