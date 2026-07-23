Florida congressman defends calling New York mayor a ‘Muslim terrorist’

The exchange came after New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged the federal government to act on an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It has also renewed scrutiny of political rhetoric surrounding the war in Gaza.

Florida Republican Randy Fine defended calling New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani a “Muslim terrorist” during an exchange with reporters on Capitol Hill, according to the Irish Star.

The confrontation followed Mamdani’s call for the US government to enforce an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Fine argued that Mamdani’s position as an elected official did not invalidate the accusation. He said he believed the description was justified because of the mayor’s criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Mamdani has previously indicated that he would seek Netanyahu’s arrest if the Israeli leader ever visits New York. After reviewing the city’s legal authority, however, he later acknowledged that municipal officials could not independently enforce the warrant.

In a video posted on social media, Mamdani said his administration had examined “every avenue available” before concluding that “we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this.” He instead called on the federal government to take action.

ICC warrant raises jurisdiction questions

The ICC issued arrest warrants on November 21, 2024, for Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Both men deny wrongdoing, and Israel has rejected the allegations. The case has not gone to trial.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif. Proceedings against Deif were terminated in February 2025 after prosecutors informed judges that he had been killed.

Neither Israel nor the United States is a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC. Israel disputes the court’s jurisdiction, while the ICC maintains that it can prosecute alleged crimes committed in Palestinian territory.

During the same exchange with reporters, Fine dismissed the court’s authority, telling the Irish Star: “We are not a party to the ICC. It is a fake court.” He also argued that foreign policy should remain the responsibility of the federal government rather than municipal officials.

The remarks added to previous criticism of Fine’s comments about Muslims. In March, House Democrats pursued efforts to censure the Florida congressman after a social media post in which he wrote: “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one,” according to Axios.

The dispute has become part of a wider US argument over Gaza, the ICC and the rhetoric used by public officials. Mamdani’s comments about Netanyahu, and Fine’s response, have pushed the issue beyond New York and into the national, and international, political debate.

Sources: Irish Star, Axios, International Criminal Court.