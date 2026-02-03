Celebrities named in last Epstein dump

The U.S. Department of Justice has released what it describes as the final batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

A vast new disclosure has reignited scrutiny of Jeffrey Epstein’s social world. Millions of pages released by U.S. authorities reveal correspondence, photographs and travel discussions involving some of the most powerful figures in business, politics and entertainment.

The material offers a deeper look at Epstein’s reach, while raising fresh questions about proximity versus proof.

Documents flood out

The U.S. Department of Justice has published what it says is the final tranche of Epstein-related records, totalling about 3.5 million pages.

The files span years of emails, letters and images, many of them previously sealed.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the documents include references to Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Melania Trump, Richard Branson and others.

Officials have stressed that appearing in the files does not imply criminal conduct, noting that many entries reflect social or professional contact.

Hollywood and power

Photographs place director Brett Ratner at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse alongside Epstein and modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who died in custody in 2022 while facing trafficking charges.

Ratner previously told the WSJ he “didn’t know Epstein and had never met him,” a claim now questioned by the images.

One of the most striking messages involves film producer Steve Tisch.

In a 2013 email, Epstein wrote: “She is a little freaked by the age but go slow…” Tisch later told the WSJ he exchanged emails “about adult women” and said he never visited Epstein’s island.

The files also reference Google co-founder Sergey Brin in connection with a tropical trip. An accuser told the Epstein Victims Claims Administrator she met Brin during a 2007 visit to Epstein’s island. Brin has declined to comment.

Billionaires and royals

Emails show Epstein repeatedly seeking contact with Elon Musk between 2013 and 2014, including island invitations.

Musk denied attending, writing on X: “I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his ‘Lolita Express.’”

Epstein’s own writings include claims about Bill Gates, including a 2013 letter referencing “illicit trysts.” Gates’ spokesman told the WSJ the allegations are “absolutely absurd and completely false.”

Records also revisit Prince Andrew, including a 2010 invitation to Buckingham Palace. Andrew has denied wrongdoing and settled a civil case in 2022.

The files include emails involving Melania Trump from 2002 praising a New York magazine profile of Epstein, and correspondence with former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, who later said, “I regret ever knowing him,” according to the WSJ.

Sources: U.S. Department of Justice, The Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Newsner