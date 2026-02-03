Ryanair asks passengers to stop wearing jeans

What began as a short video has quickly divided opinion online.

Budget airline Ryanair posted a video on its TikTok account urging passengers to rethink their wardrobe choices.

“It’s 2026, let’s stop travelling in jeans,” the airline wrote, adding a caption that read: “Please,” alongside a praying-hands emoji.

The post offered no explanation, but its blunt tone was enough to draw immediate attention.

Ryanair is well known for its tongue-in-cheek social media style, often leaning into its reputation as a no-frills carrier that does not shy away from provocation.

Confusion and jokes

Many users questioned what prompted the request. “What is wrong with jeans please explain,” one person asked in the comments.

Ryanair replied with a short answer: “What’s right with them?”

Others took a more humorous approach.

“Ok I’ll fly in my 18th century historically accurate outfit,” one commenter wrote. Another joked about the airline’s fees, asking: “Are you gonna charge for wearing jeans now?”

A third added: “Whenever I take them off the flight attendants get mad at me.”

Comfort debate

Not everyone disagreed with the airline’s sentiment. Some users said jeans were uncomfortable for long journeys.

“Prolly the least comfortable thing to wear while flying,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “So real, I’ll never get it.”

The reactions reflected a broader split among travellers, with some seeing jeans as perfectly acceptable, while others argue they are impractical for cramped cabins and long hours of sitting.

No formal rule

Ryanair has not introduced any official dress code banning jeans, and the video appeared to be part of its usual online banter rather than a policy announcement.

Still, the post struck a nerve, showing how opinions on flying etiquette and comfort can be surprisingly strong.

For now, jeans remain welcome on board. But the debate over what makes the perfect travel outfit is clearly far from settled.

Sources: Ryanair TikTok