Chaos in Russia as explosion hits key supply route

Smoke, flames and disruption spread across a Russian region as investigators tried to understand what had gone wrong.

Dramatic images quickly circulated online, fuelling speculation about the cause. The incident comes at a tense moment in the war with Ukraine.

Explosive derailment

Footage from Russia’s Tambov region showed thick black smoke pouring into the sky after a train derailment, according to reporting by The Express. A huge fireball was seen rising hundreds of feet into the air following an explosion on the tracks.

The blast occurred near Kochetovka-2 station, a location believed to handle freight heading toward southern Russia. The train was reportedly transporting supplies linked to President Vladimir Putin’s war effort in Ukraine.

Around 30 wagons were damaged in the incident, with images showing at least one carriage engulfed in smoke and fire. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Suspected sabotage

Russian authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion. The incident led to rail delays in the area, The Sun reported, but officials have not confirmed what triggered the blast.

While the exact cause remains unclear, Ukraine has previously targeted Russian rail infrastructure. In 2023, Ukrainian forces carried out an attack on Russia’s longest railway tunnel.

The suspected sabotage highlights the vulnerability of supply routes critical to Moscow’s military operations.

War pressure grows

News of the derailment emerged as Russian missiles and drones continued striking Ukraine’s energy network. Kyiv has accused Moscow of deliberately hitting power infrastructure to deprive civilians of electricity, heating and water.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday: “Taking advantage of the coldest days of winter to terrorize people is more important to Russia than diplomacy.”

His comments came as temperatures fell to minus 20 degrees Celsius in parts of Ukraine, just before talks involving the United States, Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi.

Conflicting claims

Russia has repeatedly said its strikes are aimed at facilities supporting Ukraine’s military, denying attacks on residential areas despite evidence cited by Ukrainian officials.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces used cluster munitions on a crowded market in eastern Ukraine, killing seven people and wounding 15 others.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said US President Donald Trump was “unfortunately unsurprised” by the renewed attacks.

Mr Zelensky said more than 200 repair teams were working to restore power in Kyiv. Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov said envoys from Russia and Ukraine met in the United Arab Emirates alongside US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

