Zelensky accuses Russia of wasting time with ‘historical’ arguments

Volodymyr Zelensky lost his temper during US-brokered peace talks in Geneva, as efforts to end the war with Russia appeared to grind to a halt.

Frustrated by the pace and tone of discussions, the Ukrainian president declared: “We don’t have time for this s***.”

His outburst laid bare the tension hanging over negotiations now entering a critical phase.

Third round of talks hits resistance

The latest summit marked the third round of direct negotiations, following earlier sessions in Abu Dhabi.

Despite US mediation, progress has proven elusive.

Delegations from Kyiv and Moscow are working across political and military channels, but major gaps remain.

Anger over ‘historical’ arguments

In remarks to Axios, Mr Zelensky sharply criticized Vladimir Medinsky, a senior adviser to Vladimir Putin who is leading the Russian delegation.

He accused Moscow’s team of dwelling on historical grievances rather than focusing on practical steps to end the war.

“So we have to decide, and have to finish the war,” he said.

Working groups seek common ground

Rustem Umerov, who heads Ukraine’s delegation, said consultations are ongoing within specialized working groups.

Posting on X, he explained they are operating “in working groups by areas within the political and military tracks.”

The aim is to clarify decisions made during previous sessions and map out possible agreements.

War rages despite diplomacy

Even as negotiators met in Switzerland, fighting continued on the ground.

Ukraine confirmed Russia launched one ballistic missile and 126 long-range drones overnight.

The attacks underscore how fragile the diplomatic push remains.

Deadly strike in Zaporizhzhia

In the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone strike killed a woman and injured seven others, including two children.

Regional authorities confirmed the casualties as air raid alerts continued across parts of the country.

The incident cast a shadow over the peace discussions.

Tensions with Trump

Mr Zelensky also took aim at Donald Trump, accusing him of unfairly pressuring Ukraine to make concessions.

He warned that peace “cannot be built by effectively giving victory to Putin,” and described such pressure as “not fair.”

Still, he thanked Trump for behind-the-scenes diplomacy led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

‘I am not such a person’

Emphasizing Ukraine’s resolve, Mr Zelensky said: “We respect each other. I am not such a person who easily gives in to pressure.”

His comments signaled that Kyiv will resist any deal it sees as undermining its sovereignty.

The message was clear: Ukraine will not be forced into compromise.

Moscow’s tough demands

Russia’s position remains firm.

The Kremlin insists Ukraine abandon its NATO ambitions, drastically reduce its armed forces, protect Russian language and cultural rights, and withdraw troops from four contested regions.

Kyiv has rejected those conditions outright.

Ceasefire proposals and sticking points

Mr Zelensky has proposed a ceasefire and even a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin.

However, Moscow wants a comprehensive settlement before agreeing to suspend combat operations.

That sequencing dispute remains a major obstacle.

Dispute over European role

There is some tentative agreement on a US-led, drone-based ceasefire monitoring system.

But Russia opposes broader European involvement in oversight mechanisms.

Mr Zelensky has voiced concern that Moscow could use negotiations to gain tactical advantages on the battlefield.

A war nearing its fourth year

As the conflict approaches its fourth year, pressure is mounting on all sides to deliver results.

With roughly 777 miles of active frontline and continued attacks on civilian areas, the gap between the two sides remains wide.

Mr Zelensky’s rare public outburst reflects both frustration and a warning: Kyiv will not capitulate easily.