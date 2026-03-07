Civilian death toll rises after Russian attacks across multiple regions

Russian strikes across Ukraine have left several civilians dead and dozens wounded over the past 24 hours, according to regional officials.

Authorities say multiple regions were hit as Moscow continued large-scale drone attacks overnight.

According to the Kyiv Independent, air defence units reported intercepting the majority of incoming drones, though damage and casualties were still recorded in several areas

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 155 drones overnight, including around 100 Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles. In a statement on March 5, the military said air defences shot down 136 of the drones.

Despite the interceptions, attacks across several regions caused civilian casualties and infrastructure damage, local authorities reported.

Civilian casualties reported

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed two people and injured five others during the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said on March 5.

In Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine, two women aged 27 and 64 were killed in separate attacks, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

He added that 13 people were wounded in the region, including a 17-year-old girl.

Strikes across regions

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces targeted four districts using artillery, drones and guided aerial bombs known as KABs. Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said two men aged 35 and 45 were injured.

Further south in Kherson Oblast, three people were killed and five others were wounded in Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The strikes were part of ongoing attacks affecting several Ukrainian regions.

Black Sea incident

In Odesa Oblast, officials reported a drone strike on a cargo vessel in the Black Sea.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper said a Russian drone hit a Panamanian-flagged ship carrying corn on the evening of March 4.

He added that several crew members were reported to have suffered casualties, though the exact number was not immediately confirmed.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, Ukrainian Air Force, regional authorities