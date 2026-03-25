Conservative turns on Trump: Calls on JD Vance to act using the 25th Amendment

Political tensions in the United States are rising.

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The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has added pressure on Washington, fueling debate within conservative circles.

Now, a controversial proposal has brought renewed attention to a rarely used constitutional mechanism.

Call for action

Scott McConnell, co-founder of The American Conservative, has urged Vice President JD Vance to consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump, according to Digi24.

In a post on X, he wrote: “announce that you support a 25th Amendment transition. Announce that you will not run in 2028. Use your position and media access to explain why this is necessary. Do not resign.”

McConnell has been a long-time critic of U.S. military interventions.

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Growing concern

Reports in U.S. media suggest that some conservatives and Republicans are increasingly uneasy about Trump’s behavior during the current crisis.

Critics point to what they describe as inconsistent statements and unpredictable decisions while the U.S. is involved in a high-stakes conflict in the Middle East.

These concerns have fueled debate about leadership and stability at the highest level.

How it works

The 25th Amendment outlines procedures for transferring presidential power if a leader is unable to perform their duties.

It has previously been used in limited situations, such as when presidents temporarily handed over power during medical procedures.

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The most serious provision allows the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to declare a president unfit to govern.

High bar

If invoked, the process would require formal notification to Congress.

Should the president contest the decision, lawmakers would need a two-thirds majority in both chambers to permanently remove him from office.

Without that level of support, the president would remain in power.

Sources: Digi24, The American Conservative