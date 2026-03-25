Ex-Ukraine commander warns conflicts could spiral toward world war

Rising tensions in the Middle East are fueling concerns about a broader global confrontation. A senior Ukrainian figure says recent conflicts may be laying the groundwork for something far larger.

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Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s former army commander and current ambassador to the U.K., says it is “impossible to predict” how the war involving Iran will unfold, according to Digi24.ro citing an editorial he wrote for The Telegraph.

He argues that unresolved conflicts, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have weakened global stability and encouraged further escalation elsewhere.

A dangerous pattern

Zaluzhnyi suggests that the failure to stop the war in Ukraine through international action has had wider consequences.

“Our war led first to the inability to resolve conflicts diplomatically and, later, to the destruction of international law, both de jure and de facto,” he wrote.

He warned that instability in one region can trigger similar breakdowns elsewhere, potentially leading to a chain of conflicts approaching the scale of a global war.

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Lessons from Ukraine

Drawing on battlefield experience, Zaluzhnyi said modern warfare has shifted significantly, with technology allowing countries to develop strong military capabilities at relatively low cost.

He noted that expectations of quick victories, such as early assumptions about Ukraine’s collapse in 2022, have proven unreliable.

“Today, it is impossible to predict and forecast the course and options for the end of this war,” he said, referring to the situation involving Iran.

Two possible paths

Zaluzhnyi outlined two main strategies he believes define such conflicts: rapid defeat or prolonged attrition.

He warned that if a defending side adopts an attrition strategy, attackers could face serious challenges, particularly due to the growing role of drones and other cost-effective technologies.

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These tools, he said, can damage infrastructure and weaken economies, making prolonged conflict difficult to sustain.

Warning on escalation

He also cautioned against large-scale ground operations, pointing to the risks posed by so-called “kill zones” dominated by drone warfare.

“It would be a big mistake if someone tried to turn a soldier into a machine and put their boots on the ground in the ‘kill zone’,” he wrote.

Zaluzhnyi added that several countries, including Iran, Russia and Ukraine, are already experienced in this type of warfare.

He concluded with a broader warning about the human cost of conflict, describing war as the most destructive force created by humanity.

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Sources: Digi24.ro, The Telegraph