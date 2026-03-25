He called it “fake news” — now Hungary’s foreign minister admits calling Russia about sensitive EU meetings

When the reports of the calls first came out, he called it “pro-Ukrainian propaganda”.

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During the weekend, The Washington Post reported how Russia was trying to help the pro-Kremlin government of Hungary ahead of the April 12 elections, where sitting Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is trailing in the polls.

The report stated that Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó had made calls to his Russian counterpart during breaks in sensitive meetings with other EU member countries.

In a report from the Hungarian news agency Telex, Péter Szijjártó dismissed the report from The Washington Post, calling it “completely false, pro-Ukrainian propaganda.”

But now, he admits to actually doing it.

“Standard practice”

According to Euronews, Péter Szijjártó has acknowledged that he speaks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, during EU foreign affairs meetings.

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Hungary’s foreign ministry defended the practice, calling it “completely normal” and “standard practice” to brief external partners on decisions that could affect bilateral ties.

Russia remains under heavy EU sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine, and most member states have scaled back or cut diplomatic engagement with Moscow.

According to Euronews, the European Commission described the reports as “concerning” and urged Budapest to provide clarification, citing expectations of confidentiality and cooperation among member states.

Political backdrop

The controversy emerges as Hungary heads toward a competitive parliamentary election, with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán facing a strong challenge from the opposition.

Budapest has maintained closer ties with Moscow than most EU capitals, including continued energy imports and regular high-level contacts.

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Szijjártó has visited Russia multiple times since 2022, most recently meeting President Vladimir Putin earlier this month.

Sources: Euronews, The Washington Post, European Commission, Telex