Couple flee Putin’s Russia and are detained by ICE — now France offers asylum

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, tens of thousands of Russians have left the country.

Others are reading now

They fear political repression, mobilisation or criminal prosecution for opposing the war.

Many sought refuge in Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, while others travelled further afield in search of asylum.

The United States became one of the destinations for anti-Kremlin activists hoping to rebuild their lives. But for some, the journey to safety has proven far more complicated than expected.

Detained in US

France has now granted humanitarian visas to a Russian activist couple who were detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), offering them protection from possible deportation to Russia.

Aleksei Ishimov, 31, arrived in Paris from Seattle on Monday morning after spending months in ICE custody.

Also read

His wife, Nadezhda Ishimova, 29, was expected to arrive separately from Miami but did not land as scheduled, according to AFP.

“I’m shocked,” Aleksei told AFP at Charles de Gaulle Airport. The couple have not seen each other for more than 20 months.

The pair left Russia in 2022 as the Kremlin intensified its crackdown on dissent. Nadezhda had volunteered for the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

After travelling through Mexico, they entered the United States in 2024 but were later detained amid a broader immigration enforcement campaign.

Aleksei spent nine months in detention in California and Washington state before being released in January 2025 under electronic monitoring.

Also read

Nadezhda was held for around 21 months at an ICE processing centre in Louisiana.

Travel uncertainty

Olga Prokopyeva, head of the Paris-based association Russie-Libertes, which supported the couple, said Nadezhda was reportedly denied boarding because she carried a temporary travel document rather than a passport.

Activists hope she will soon be authorised to travel to France.

“Over a hundred countries”

To avoid deportation to Russia, Aleksei contacted governments around the world seeking help.

“Since May 2025, I have written letters to over a hundred countries asking for help, and virtually no one has responded, except for France,” he said.

Also read

He praised French diplomats for remaining “in constant contact” and working with ICE to secure what he described as a legal route to safety.

“I find it difficult to find the right words to express the gratitude we feel,” he added.

According to activists, around 1,000 Russians have been deported from the US to Russia since 2022, with some reportedly detained upon arrival.

Aleksei said he would not feel at ease until his wife joins him. “We are very tired: it’s been almost two years of constant stress and pain, and breaking up is especially hard when you have no idea when it will all be over.”

Sources: AFP, Digi24