White House border tsar does not like the masks, but says, ICE officers “have to protect themselves”

More than 1,000 federal immigration agents have left Minnesota, with hundreds more set to depart in the coming days, according to White House border czar Tom Homan. A smaller contingent will remain temporarily, he said, to respond if officers face confrontations during operations.

The drawdown comes as a partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown continues in Washington, driven by a standoff between congressional Democrats and the White House over immigration enforcement practices.

Appearing on CBS News’ “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Homan said agents had been reassigned after weeks of heightened scrutiny surrounding enforcement actions in the state.

Funding fight

Congress left Washington without reaching agreement on DHS funding, and lawmakers are not expected back until 23 February. Democrats are demanding changes to how Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection operate before backing a funding bill.

Their proposals include requiring officers to wear body cameras and visible identification, banning the use of masks, mandating judicial warrants for arrests on private property and prohibiting racial profiling.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said “dramatic change” is necessary before funding can move forward, calling the proposed reforms “common sense things.” Representative Robert Garcia urged Republicans who have voiced concerns about ICE tactics to show more resolve.

Mask controversy

Homan addressed one of the most contentious issues directly: agents wearing face coverings during operations.

“I don’t like the masks either,” he said, but argued that officers “have to protect themselves.”

He claimed assaults on ICE officers have increased by 1,500% and threats by 8,000%. A Department of Homeland Security news release in January cited a more than 1,300% rise in assaults, though neither provided a timeframe or detailed sourcing.

Rejecting allegations of racial profiling, Homan said: “They want to say, stop racial profiling. That’s just not occurring. ICE will detain, briefly detain and question, but question somebody based on reasonable suspicion. It has nothing to do with racial profiling. There is no racial profiling.”

On the question of judicial warrants, he added: “that’s not what the federal law requires.”

“If Congress wants that change, then Congress can legislate. But right now, ICE is acting within the framework of federal statutes enacted by Congress and signed by a president,” Homan said.

The dispute highlights widening divisions over immigration enforcement policy as funding negotiations remain unresolved.

Sources: CBS News, Department of Homeland Security statements.



