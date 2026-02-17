Putin’s spies pose as women on dating apps to trap Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian authorities say Moscow is increasingly turning to deception and digital manipulation to recruit civilians and carry out sabotage inside the country.

Since the start of the war, Ukraine has faced not only missile strikes and drone attacks, but also a steady campaign of covert operations and psychological pressure.

False identities

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has warned that Russian operatives are intensifying efforts to recruit Ukrainians using fake identities and intimidation tactics.

According to the SBU, some agents pose as members of Ukrainian law enforcement or security agencies in what officials describe as “false flag operations.”

“The Russians have stepped up the number of so-called false flag operations: they pose as employees of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and, under various pretexts, force citizens to prepare arson, terrorist attacks, and acts of sabotage,” the SBU said.

Targets are reportedly contacted by phone or text message by individuals claiming to represent the security service, military intelligence or other official bodies.

In some cases, people are threatened with criminal charges for alleged offences, such as purchasing medicines from Russian websites.

Others receive fake summonses about fabricated investigations and are then offered “help” in closing the case in exchange for money or cooperation.

Dating app traps

Ukrainian officials also say Russian services are using dating platforms to lure potential targets.

According to the SBU, fake female profiles are created to build trust with Ukrainian men and gather personal information.

“Later, a Russian coordinator contacts the service user, posing as an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine, and accuses him of cooperation with the Russian Federation. The pretext is communication with a girl, allegedly connected to hostile secret services. In order to avoid responsibility, the target is offered cooperation,” the SBU reported.

Sky News also cited Ukrainian authorities as saying that men caught in such schemes are pressured into handing over sensitive data or agreeing to illegal tasks.

Acts of sabotage

Authorities in Kyiv say individuals recruited through these methods have been pushed into buying chemicals, setting fire to vehicles linked to defence forces, sabotaging infrastructure or even assembling improvised explosive devices.

The SBU stressed that official institutions never ask citizens to carry out secret or unlawful “missions” and urged the public to be cautious when contacted by unknown individuals, particularly online.

Sources: PravdaUA, Sky News, Ziare.