Critics warn Trump’s latest move “could lead to a civil war”

Other observers quickly pointed out the massive legal roadblocks in Trump’s path.

When political leaders face upcoming elections, they often dig into the past to change the narrative.

Some drag up old fights just to shift the spotlight.

Now, an explosive new report has legal experts sounding the alarm over a massive constitutional gamble.

A stunning claim

President Donald Trump is reportedly gearing up for a major speech. He allegedly plans to declare that Georgia’s Democratic senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, hold their seats illegally.

The reported strategy leans heavily on his ongoing claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. This rumor quickly sent shockwaves across social media, drawing sharp warnings from analysts.

Podcaster Chris Mowrey offered a blunt assessment of the situation online. “Things are about to get very, very, very bad,” he posted on X according to AlterNet.

Author Shannon Watts echoed that dark sentiment. She wrote that this political maneuver could lead to “a Civil War instead of midterm elections.”

Legal walls stand

Other observers quickly pointed out the massive legal roadblocks in Trump’s reported path. Policy consultant Adam Cochran broke down the constitutional reality of trying to unseat a sitting lawmaker.

“Doesn’t work like that,” Cochran stated online. He explained that a sworn senator cannot simply be removed without peer expulsion.

Cochran also noted the timing of this reported announcement. “Third, this sudden ‘announcement’ is when Trump is down by two senators and desperate to pass a bill,” he added.

Journalist Pedro L. Gonzalez suggested the move exposes a deep political fear. Ossoff currently stands as a highly viable future presidential candidate for the Democrats, the journalist noted.

Reviewing the record

Focusing on Georgia naturally brings up the president’s past legal troubles there. Melanie D’Arrigo, an executive with the National Organization for Women, quickly reminded voters of the previous election fallout.

She referenced the moment Trump allegedly pressured officials to alter the final tally.

“The same Georgia election where Donald Trump was indicted by a jury of his peers for trying to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ‘find 11,780 votes,’ to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results?” D’Arrigo posted.

Conservative voices are also pushing back against revisiting these old disputes. Writing for The Washington Post, columnist George F. Will highlighted a 2022 report that examined 64 different court challenges filed by the president.

“Trump’s batting average? .016,” Will wrote in his recent column. Even former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger weighed in on the new reports, calling the plan “insane. INSANE.”

Sources: AlterNet, The Washington Post