Trump’s economic promise turns into an $81 billion headache

Costly blow for Trump as U.S. repays billions in illegal tariffs.

Fresh financial data released by the U.S. government shows refunds linked to import tariffs have soared this fiscal year, following a Supreme Court ruling that found a large portion of President Donald Trump’s emergency tariffs had been imposed unlawfully.

Billions flowing back

According to The Guardian via. the newly published budget figures, the U.S. has refunded $81 billion in customs duties since the fiscal year began in October 2025. During the same period a year earlier, tariff refunds totaled just $5 billion.

A Treasury Department official said the dramatic increase was almost entirely the result of the Supreme Court’s February decision, with most of the repayments taking place during May and June.

The ruling concluded that the laws cited by the Trump administration were not intended to authorize the sweeping emergency tariffs introduced after Trump’s return to the White House.

Deficit moving in the wrong direction

Tariffs have been one of the defining pillars of Trump’s economic agenda. He repeatedly argued they would revive American manufacturing, strengthen the country’s negotiating position in global trade, and help shrink the federal budget deficit.

Recent figures, however, suggest the fiscal picture has become more complicated.

After showing signs of improvement last year, the U.S. budget deficit has begun widening again. During the first nine months of the current fiscal year, it reached $1.367 trillion, representing a 2% increase.

Federal spending has also climbed sharply. Interest payments on the national debt exceeded $1 trillion, up 14% from the previous year, while military expenditures increased by 5% amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

More tariffs could be coming

Despite the court setback, the Trump administration is preparing another round of import duties.

The temporary 10% global tariff introduced after the Supreme Court ruling is scheduled to expire on July 24, but the White House is reportedly planning replacement measures.

Officials have cited concerns over forced labor enforcement and industrial overcapacity abroad as justification for the new tariffs, which are expected to range between 10% and 12.5%.

Washington has also warned it could impose 25% tariffs on imports from Brazil, while Trump recently threatened 100% tariffs on European countries that levy digital taxes on major U.S. technology companies.