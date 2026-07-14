Trump’s health under renewed scrutiny after surprising new discovery

Trump’s latest appearance leaves people asking the same health question.

Fresh speculation about Donald Trump’s health has erupted after new photographs from the Oval Office prompted social media users to focus on something they say they hadn’t noticed before.

For months, attention has centered on bruising visible on the U.S. president’s right hand. According to The Irish Star, observers claim similar discoloration has appeared on his left hand as well, fueling another wave of online debate.

A new photo sparks fresh questions

The discussion gained momentum after political commentator Aaron Rupar shared an image from Monday’s Oval Office appearance.

“Bruising and discoloration was visible today on Trump’s left hand, which is not the one that is usually mangled,” Rupar wrote on X.

The image quickly spread across social media, with users debating whether the marks represented an underlying medical issue or something far less significant.

Some also suggested the president may have used makeup to conceal parts of the discoloration, although there is no official confirmation of that claim.

Divided reactions online

While some users expressed concern, others dismissed the speculation and argued there were perfectly reasonable explanations.

One commenter pointed to medication commonly taken by older adults.

“He takes aspirin. It will make you bruise easily from even a bump against the hand or any other extremity,” the user wrote.

Others argued that Trump’s age alone could explain why bruising appears more noticeable than it might in younger people.

White House has addressed similar concerns before

Questions surrounding the appearance of Trump’s hands are not new.

Last year, the White House said repeated bruising on his right hand was the result of frequent handshaking. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously attributed the discoloration to the large number of people the president greets during public appearances.

The latest attention, however, has shifted because the visible bruising appears to involve the opposite hand, which Trump does not typically use when greeting people.

Trump was also diagnosed last summer with chronic venous insufficiency, a common circulatory condition among people over 70. The White House said at the time that the condition explained swelling in his ankles, but it has not linked it to the appearance of bruising on either hand.

“Trump has old man hands. He bruises easily,” another social media user wrote, offering a more mundane explanation for the latest images.