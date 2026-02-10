Dalai Lama responds after name appears in Epstein files

Dalai Lama says he never met Epstein.

Documents published by the US Department of Justice between December 2025 and January 2026 included the Dalai Lama’s name more than 150 times.

China Global Television Network reported on February 5 that his name appeared over 169 times in the released material.

The Epstein files list dozens of prominent individuals, including former and sitting presidents, business leaders and public figures. Inclusion in the files does not imply wrongdoing.

Email references

According to CGTN, several emails referenced the Dalai Lama in connection with an unspecified event on an island.

One message from an unidentified sender to Epstein read: “About the event I told you almost a month ago on the island, that the Dalai Lama is coming, and I want to go there to see him. I can skip this event if you need my help today.”

A later email added: “Going now to the event with the Dalai Lama.”

None of the correspondence confirms that the Dalai Lama attended the event or met Epstein.

Dinner attempts

Other emails show Epstein and his associates attempting to arrange a dinner involving the Dalai Lama.

In a 2014 message, Epstein wrote to Soon-Yi Previn that he was “working on the Dalai Lama for dinner.”

In another exchange, Epstein suggested: “Fun dinner would be Dali [sic] Lama. Woody Allen and [Noam] Chomsky. Let’s do it.”

No record confirms the dinner ever occurred.

Official denial

The Dalai Lama’s office issued a statement on X denying any connection.

“Some recent media reports and social media posts concerning the Epstein files are attempting to link His Holiness the Dalai Lama with Jeffrey Epstein,” the statement said.

“We can unequivocally confirm that His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or authorized any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on His Holiness’s behalf,” it added.

Earlier allegations

Journalist Michael Wolff claimed in 2025 that he had seen the Dalai Lama at Epstein’s Manhattan residence, a claim he discussed on a podcast.

Wolff speculated the appearance may have been related to fundraising.

Journalist Jacob Silverman later examined the allegation in a Substack article, noting that the Dalai Lama has previously received funding from controversial sources.

He cited a 2009 speaking event later linked to NXIVM, for which the Dalai Lama reportedly received $1 million.

