Daniel Radcliffe Urges Fans to Let New Harry Potter Cast ‘Get On With It’

As a new Harry Potter era begins, Daniel Radcliffe is stepping back.

As a new generation prepares to step into the wizarding world, the actor who first brought Harry Potter to life is offering measured advice.

Daniel Radcliffe says the spotlight should now shift fully to the young stars of HBO’s upcoming television adaptation.

He wants audiences to give them space to make the roles their own.

Let them lead

In an interview with ScreenRant, Radcliffe said he hopes viewers will avoid constant comparisons between the original film trio and the new cast.

He urged fans not to repeatedly raise his name, or those of Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, when speaking to the incoming actors.

“When these kids got cast, there was a huge thing on the internet around the world, people being like ‘we’ve got to look after these kids.’ And I was like, if you mean that, one of the things you can do for me is not ask about us, me, Emma, Rupert the whole time,” Radcliffe said.

“I would like not to be weird spectral phantoms in these children’s lives and just to let them get on with it. Because it is going to be a new thing and it’s going to be a different thing, and they’re going to be, I mean, I’m sure Dominic is going to be better than me and better than I was.”

A fresh version

Radcliffe has previously revealed he wrote to 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin, who will play Harry in the series. Rupert Grint has also said he contacted the actor cast as Ron Weasley.

HBO’s adaptation is scheduled to premiere in early 2027 with an eight-episode first season. Production began last summer, and fans have already noted scenes that were not featured in the original films or novels.

According to earlier reporting, the series will expand beyond Harry’s viewpoint. Storylines are set to include more of Draco Malfoy’s home life and introduce characters earlier than in the books, including Lucius Malfoy.

Growing up on set

Reflecting on his own time in the role, Radcliffe acknowledged how much he developed across the eight films.

“I learned as I went, y’know, whatever,” he said. “I look back on what I did now with a lot more kindness and I find it less embarrassing now that I’m older, but I was very much learning how to do it for a long time on Potter. And [to McLaughlin] I’d just say, ‘I hope you have the best time’.”

Other former child stars have also weighed in. Last year, Sophie Turner, who began filming Game of Thrones at 13, warned that growing up in intense public scrutiny “almost destroyed” her.

