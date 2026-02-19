Melania urges fans to watch her documentary as critics tear it apart

Melania Trump faces online backlash as she promotes Amazon documentary.

Others are reading now

Melania Trump used Presidents’ Day to spotlight her latest film project. But the promotional push quickly drew sharp reactions online.

The 54-year-old First Lady shared a black-and-white graphic on Instagram touting her Amazon-backed documentary, highlighting what she described as the “#1 highest opening in a decade (doc).” The post included excerpts attributed to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

“Melania is a hit,” read one quoted line from The Wall Street Journal, while another excerpt stated, “Melania Arrives With Strong Box Office Showing for a Documentary.”

Social media reaction

Encouraging her 4.3 million followers to attend screenings before the theatrical run concludes, she wrote: “Don’t miss your chance to see MELANIA in theaters before its run ends,” urging fans to “experience the immersive visuals and sound on the big screen today.”

The response in the comments section was mixed, with several users posting critical remarks.

Also read

“I’d rather be drowned in Donald’s excrement than watch your brainless movie,” one person wrote.

Another added, “I’d rather have a root canal.”

A further comment read: “Oh my god bruh this movie was awful melania you genuinely could’ve made this about anything in your life and instead it’s a 20 days of car rides and yapping.”

Box office slide

The film chronicles 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. Amazon reportedly acquired distribution rights for about $40 million.

It opened with approximately $7 million in its first weekend, marking one of the strongest debuts for a non-concert documentary in more than a decade. However, earnings have since declined.

Also read

Over the latest weekend, the documentary ranked 15th at the box office, taking in under $1 million. Total revenue currently stands at about $15.4 million.

According to the Daily Beast, Amazon MGM executives expect to recoup part of the investment once the film becomes available on the company’s streaming platform.

Sources: Daily Beast, box office data, Instagram, The Express