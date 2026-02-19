Joint NATO, Ukraine military excercise saw 10 drone operators destroy two batallions in half a day

The exercise clearly shows that NATO forces lack operational knowledge regarding modern drone warfare.

A major NATO exercise in the Baltic region has offered a stark glimpse into how modern warfare is evolving.

What unfolded during the war games suggested that even large, well-equipped formations can struggle when faced with mass drone use and rapid digital coordination.

In May 2025, more than 16,000 troops assembled in Estonia for Hedgehog-2025, one of the alliance’s largest recent drills, the Estonian Defence Forces said at the time.

The exercise was designed to replicate a battlefield defined by persistent surveillance, compressed decision cycles and intense information pressure.

Ukrainian personnel with combat experience took part, deploying the battlefield management system “Delta”, which integrates real-time reconnaissance data, analyzes targets and helps coordinate strikes to reduce the time between identifying and engaging an objective.

A test of exposure

Details of one scenario, reported by Defence24, illustrated the scale of the challenge.

A large NATO grouping that included a British brigade and Estonian units operated as if full situational awareness was unavailable. Units maneuvered with limited concealment, positioning vehicles and equipment in ways that made them relatively easy to detect.

In that setting, about ten drone operators simulated the destruction of 17 armored vehicles within half a day and carried out roughly 30 additional strikes. More than 30 drones were active in an area of under 10 square kilometers.

Following the assessment, two battalions were classified as combat-ineffective for training purposes.

Rethinking tempo

Military officials stressed that the episode did not reflect an actual battle. Simulated drone hits were treated as successful engagements to test procedures, and the intention was to examine resilience against large-scale drone use, not to defeat allied forces.

Even so, the outcome underscored how concentrated units can become vulnerable without dispersion, camouflage and rapid information exchange.

The drills also highlighted differences in decision-making speed. Ukrainian forces demonstrated quick sharing of operational data between command levels, accelerating strikes. In contrast, stricter controls over sensitive information within some allied militaries were seen as slowing reactions and coordination.

Estonian officers described the findings as alarming, while observers noted that recognizing such gaps is only an initial step. Adjustments in doctrine, training and procurement may be required to adapt to a battlefield increasingly shaped by drones and digital networks.

Sources: Defence24, Estonian Defence Forces