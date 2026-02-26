Russia’s Paralympics return triggers ceremony boycotts

Days before the Winter Paralympics begin, attention has shifted from competition to controversy. Several European nations are weighing symbolic protests after a decision that has reopened deep political divisions.

In Verona, stage crews are rehearsing for the March 6 curtain-raiser while athletes complete their final training sessions. Yet as the Winter Paralympics approach, diplomatic exchanges have begun to overshadow sporting preparations.

A dispute over national flags has placed the Milano Cortina Games at the center of a broader political standoff.

Moscow’s response

The latest flashpoint came from Moscow. Polish outlet Sportowefakty reports that Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reacted to boycott plans with a brief comment: “The air will be cleaner.”

Five words, no elaboration.

Her remark followed indications that Poland and several other European countries would not send officials to the March 6 ceremony in Verona. The protest is directed at the decision to allow Russian national symbols at the Paralympics while the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022, continues.

Russian state media, cited by Sportowefakty, framed the boycott as political theater, and some lawmakers have suggested that countries opting out of the formal launch of the Games should face repercussions.

Vote and fallout

The controversy stems from a vote within the International Paralympic Committee. In a Feb. 23 dispatch from Milan, Reuters reported that the IPC General Assembly approved participation for Russian and Belarusian athletes under their national flags and anthems.

Ten quota places were allocated across para alpine skiing, para cross-country skiing and para snowboarding.

Speaking at a press conference at Milan’s Allianz Tower, IPC President Andrew Parsons stressed that the outcome was binding. “This decision cannot be overturned by the board or by myself,” he said, according to Reuters.

Reactions were swift. Ukraine would skip the March 6 event in Verona, with the Czech Paralympic Committee adopting a similar position. The same report noted that some Polish officials also plan to stay away.

The South Asian Herald reported that Latvia would also stay away from the ceremony, while Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi called for neutral participation. “We would like Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete, but in a neutral capacity, respecting the rule of non-compromise with war,” Abodi said.

Opening-night boycotts have historically served as symbolic protests in global sport, allowing governments to signal disapproval without withdrawing athletes from competition. That familiar formula is again being tested in northern Italy.

As Reuters noted, Parsons has cautioned against deepening political divides, urging athletes to focus on performance even as governments trade statements.

Sources: Sportowefakty; Reuters; The South Asian Herald