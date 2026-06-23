Deadly cruise ship virus outbreak finally ends after weeks of panic

Travel columnists always talk about the romance of the open sea and the ultimate escape of a holiday cruise.

But when a hidden danger brings a vessel to a standstill, a dream vacation can quickly turn into a global news spectacle, reports DR News.

A closed chapter

The recent medical emergency aboard a luxury vessel has finally come to an end. After weeks of isolation, the final 27 crew members completed their quarantine on June 18, according to Dr News Abroad.

The ship, MV Hondius, faced massive disruption in April and May when a dangerous pathogen spread through the decks. Three people died and 13 became infected. In a recent press release, the operating company Oceanwide Expeditions announced that the remaining crew tested negative.

“There have been no reported health issues or additional cases of hantavirus among these individuals. Tests conducted earlier this week have returned negative results,” Oceanwide Expeditions wrote.

Even so, health officials warn against letting our guard down. “The particular outbreak that we have all heard about is now over. But hantavirus is still here,” global health expert Flemming Konradsen told P1 morning.

Rare and dangerous

Hantavirus typically resides in wild rodents like mice and rats, meaning new cases constantly pop up worldwide. Still, the World Health Organization describes the virus as relatively rare, though Europe recorded 1,885 cases in 2023.

The cruise ship outbreak triggered intense global concern due to a specific strain called the Andean variant. This South American type behaves differently from typical European strains.

“What is unique here is that the variant that was on the ship can spread between people, which the other variants cannot,” Konradsen explained. The World Health Organization believes the infection originated from a sightseeing trip in Argentina.

Testing the system

For many onlookers, the dramatic images of medical staff in white hazmat suits brought back stressful memories of recent pandemics. Konradsen noted the outbreak had cinematic dimensions that naturally caused a lot of fear.

Yet, the overall response from health agencies and the cruise line proved highly effective. Swift quarantine measures kept the deadly strain from jumping to the mainland.

Konradsen believes the successful containment proves that modern monitoring systems are working well, though they must be maintained. “It says something about the fact that we must always have the capacity to monitor and respond when there are special outbreaks under special circumstances. I actually think that the system has shown that we currently have that. But we must also maintain and continue to expand that,” he said.

Sources: Dr News Abroad, Oceanwide Expeditions, P1 morning, World Health Organization