Defense ministry employee arrested over alleged Russian espionage

Poland investigates suspected spy within defense department.

Polish authorities have detained a Ministry of Defense employee on suspicion of spying for Russia, according to local media reports.

The suspect, described as a mid-level employee within the Ministry of Defense’s Strategy and Planning Department, was arrested Tuesday morning shortly after arriving at work.

Polish media reported the detention took place around 8 a.m.

The individual is said to hold a senior position relative to operational staff, though not at the top leadership level.

Counterintelligence operation

According to reports, the arrest followed a lengthy investigation conducted by Poland’s Military Counterintelligence Service. Authorities believe the suspect was acting on behalf of Russian secret services.

The operation was reportedly planned in advance, with officers waiting for the suspect to report to the ministry before moving in.

Polish officials have not publicly named the suspect or disclosed what information may have been compromised. Media outlets say investigators are still gathering evidence and assessing the scope of the alleged espionage.

No formal charges have yet been announced, and authorities have stressed that the case remains under active investigation.

Sources: Digi24



